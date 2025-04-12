Tragic Collision: Speeding Train Mows Down Grazing Cows
Thirteen cows were fatally struck by a speeding train near Meenkara Dam while crossing a railway track. The animals, belonging to local residents, were grazing when the tragedy occurred. Their bodies were later removed from the tracks and surrounding areas by authorities.
A tragic incident unfolded near Meenkara Dam as a speeding train fatally struck a herd of 13 cows crossing a railway track, according to local police reports.
The impact killed all the animals instantly, leaving their carcasses scattered along the railway line and nearby areas.
The cows, owned by local residents, were grazing in the vicinity when the Palakkad-bound train, coming from Chennai, ran them over. Police confirmed that the removal of the carcasses from the tracks and surrounding areas followed shortly after.
