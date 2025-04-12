India and Italy Strengthen Ties with Strategic Cooperation Pact

India and Italy have pledged to enhance their cooperative efforts in several critical sectors, including trade, defence, clean energy, and high technology. The ambitious plan, aimed at strengthening their bilateral relations, was a focal point during a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.

The talks were part of a broader effort under the Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-29, a framework designed to guide this bilateral engagement. Jaishankar and Tajani reviewed potential opportunities in various fields such as AI, digital technology, and renewable energy. The JSAP was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in November during a summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The meeting also highlighted the strategic initiative of the India-Middle-East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEEC), a major infrastructure project aimed at integrating regions across Asia, the Middle East, and the West. This effort underscores a strengthened strategic partnership between India and Italy, paving the way for future collaborations across technology, education, and scientific research.

(With inputs from agencies.)