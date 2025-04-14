Left Menu

Mitsu Chem Plast Sets Ambitious Course for Rs 1,000 Cr Revenue by 2028

Celebrating 35 years of innovation, Mitsu Chem Plast announces a strategic plan to triple its FY24 revenue, aiming for Rs 1,000 Cr by 2028. The company will expand its hospital furniture and packaging product divisions, driven by four pillars: operational excellence, data-driven marketing, scientific innovation, and empowered teams.

Mitsu Chem Plast Eyes Rs 1,000 Cr Revenue by 2028. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, a leading manufacturer in the blow and injection molded products sector, is gearing up for major expansion as it celebrates 35 years of success. The Mumbai-based company aims to achieve Rs 1,000 Cr in annual revenue by 2028, marking a threefold increase over its FY24 topline.

The strategic blueprint includes significant growth in its healthcare furniture product line under the Furnastra brand, along with an expansion in its packaging division. Mitsu intends to enhance its portfolio with state-of-the-art designs that cater to modern demands, ensuring both visual appeal and functional excellence.

Guided by four growth pillars—operational efficiency, innovative marketing, scientific advancement, and team empowerment—the company is also focusing on international expansion in regions including the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. By adopting sustainable practices, Mitsu plans to balance profitability with environmental stewardship, reinforcing its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

