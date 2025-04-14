Lamborghini Taps Nidhi Kaistha to Drive Growth in India

Italian luxury car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini announced the appointment of Nidhi Kaistha as the new Head of Lamborghini India. Kaistha will manage sales, marketing, and after-sales for India's growing market.

Bringing over 25 years of industry experience, she was previously instrumental in Porsche India's growth, where she excelled in boosting sales and engaging customers, according to company statements.

Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director for Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, expressed confidence in Kaistha's leadership to explore India's potential, a significant market for Lamborghini, supported by three dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)