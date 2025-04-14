Lamborghini Taps Nidhi Kaistha to Drive Growth in India
Automobili Lamborghini has named Nidhi Kaistha as the Head of Lamborghini India. With more than 25 years of experience, Kaistha will manage sales, marketing, and after-sales in India. Previously integral to Porsche India's success, she aims to expand Lamborghini's market presence in Asia-Pacific's sixth-largest market.
Italian luxury car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini announced the appointment of Nidhi Kaistha as the new Head of Lamborghini India. Kaistha will manage sales, marketing, and after-sales for India's growing market.
Bringing over 25 years of industry experience, she was previously instrumental in Porsche India's growth, where she excelled in boosting sales and engaging customers, according to company statements.
Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director for Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, expressed confidence in Kaistha's leadership to explore India's potential, a significant market for Lamborghini, supported by three dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
