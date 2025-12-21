Left Menu

Kitchen Inferno at Colaba Social Bar: Two Injured in South Mumbai

A fire broke out in the kitchen of Colaba Social Bar in south Mumbai, injuring two individuals. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm and was controlled by 4:56 pm. One victim, Sunil Singh, suffered minor burns and the other, Subrat Barai, was hospitalized with stable conditions. The fire's cause is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in Colaba Social Bar's kitchen, located in south Mumbai, on Sunday afternoon, leading to two individuals sustaining injuries, according to civic officials.

The blaze began at around 4:30 pm in the basement kitchen of the establishment on Boman Beharam Marg, behind the Taj Hotel, and was controlled swiftly by the fire brigade by 4:56 pm.

Two individuals were injured in the incident. Sunil Singh, aged 28, sustained minor burns and opted for discharge against medical advice. Meanwhile, Subrat Barai, aged 35, was hospitalized with 15% burns and remains in stable condition. The cause behind the fire continues to be investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

