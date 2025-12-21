Kitchen Inferno at Colaba Social Bar: Two Injured in South Mumbai

A fire erupted in Colaba Social Bar's kitchen, located in south Mumbai, on Sunday afternoon, leading to two individuals sustaining injuries, according to civic officials.

The blaze began at around 4:30 pm in the basement kitchen of the establishment on Boman Beharam Marg, behind the Taj Hotel, and was controlled swiftly by the fire brigade by 4:56 pm.

Two individuals were injured in the incident. Sunil Singh, aged 28, sustained minor burns and opted for discharge against medical advice. Meanwhile, Subrat Barai, aged 35, was hospitalized with 15% burns and remains in stable condition. The cause behind the fire continues to be investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)