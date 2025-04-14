AI Thane: Revolutionizing Real Estate with Technology

Real estate leader Saptashree Group announced bold plans on Monday to generate Rs 500 crore in revenue from its AI-powered IT Park, named AI Thane, situated in Thane's burgeoning business district of Wagle Estate.

Spanning 1.5 acres of prime land, the project is backed by a Rs 150 crore development budget, fully funded by the group. With construction already underway, the park is projected to be completed by April 2027, offering cutting-edge features such as a human-less parking system, advanced security, and energy-optimizing AI technologies.

Designed to revolutionize commercial real estate, AI Thane aims to be a new-age business ecosystem rather than just another office park. Offering flexible, pillarless office spaces, the IT park integrates investor matchmaking, networking lounges, and startup incubation units to meet the evolving demands of modern enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)