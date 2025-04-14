Left Menu

Sterling Surges as Trump's Tariff Exemptions Boost Market

The British pound surged against major currencies after U.S. President Trump exempted smartphones and computers from tariffs, even as trade uncertainties persisted. Sterling gained for the fifth consecutive session against the dollar and showed resilience against the euro. Markets are eyeing UK economic indicators amid tariff-induced disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:55 IST
Sterling Surges as Trump's Tariff Exemptions Boost Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound witnessed a notable rise against both the dollar and the euro on Monday, following President Donald Trump's decision to exclude smartphones and computers from his tariff measures.

Investors' apprehension led to a withdrawal from U.S. assets, favoring European currencies like the euro. The ongoing trade uncertainties revolve around Trump's impending announcement regarding tariff rates on imported semiconductors, which indicates temporary relief for tech items may soon expire.

Sterling displayed strength for the fifth consecutive session against the greenback, nearing a six-month peak. Despite a slight dip for the euro, it maintains significant gains against the pound since the initiation of Trump's reciprocal tariffs. Analysts suggest the UK's economic data will be pivotal as markets adjust to the evolving trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025