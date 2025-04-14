Left Menu

Seamless Transition: Delhi Airport's Terminal Shift

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is shifting domestic flights of IndiGo and Akasa Air from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 due to maintenance work. T2 will be temporarily closed, with provisions in place to keep passengers informed. The expanded T1 aims to enhance the passenger experience with new facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:25 IST
Seamless Transition: Delhi Airport's Terminal Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is set to shift all domestic flights operated by IndiGo and Akasa Air from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 starting Tuesday as Terminal 2 undergoes maintenance.

The airport's operator, DIAL, announced the revamped T1 will become fully operational by April 15. The switch aims to ensure smooth travel for passengers, despite T2's temporary closure.

Both airlines have proactively reached out to passengers to inform them of the terminal change, while updates on T1's enhanced capacity and facilities, including 100 check-in counters, were shared by DIAL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025