Seamless Transition: Delhi Airport's Terminal Shift

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is set to shift all domestic flights operated by IndiGo and Akasa Air from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 starting Tuesday as Terminal 2 undergoes maintenance.

The airport's operator, DIAL, announced the revamped T1 will become fully operational by April 15. The switch aims to ensure smooth travel for passengers, despite T2's temporary closure.

Both airlines have proactively reached out to passengers to inform them of the terminal change, while updates on T1's enhanced capacity and facilities, including 100 check-in counters, were shared by DIAL.

(With inputs from agencies.)