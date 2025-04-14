Seamless Transition: Delhi Airport's Terminal Shift
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is shifting domestic flights of IndiGo and Akasa Air from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 due to maintenance work. T2 will be temporarily closed, with provisions in place to keep passengers informed. The expanded T1 aims to enhance the passenger experience with new facilities.
Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is set to shift all domestic flights operated by IndiGo and Akasa Air from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 starting Tuesday as Terminal 2 undergoes maintenance.
The airport's operator, DIAL, announced the revamped T1 will become fully operational by April 15. The switch aims to ensure smooth travel for passengers, despite T2's temporary closure.
Both airlines have proactively reached out to passengers to inform them of the terminal change, while updates on T1's enhanced capacity and facilities, including 100 check-in counters, were shared by DIAL.
