IAF Navigates GPS Spoofing Challenge in Myanmar Humanitarian Mission

This week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) issued a statement affirming the proficiency of its crew in handling GPS spoofing incidents, which occurred while delivering relief materials to Myanmar in response to a recent earthquake.

GPS spoofing is a type of cyber attack that involves generating false GPS signals, posing significant risks to aircraft navigation systems. During this mission, IAF planes were subjected to this threat but relied on backup systems to ensure safe and successful landings.

The operation, titled 'Operation Brahma,' saw the deployment of six aircraft, including C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster, to transport essential supplies and rescue teams, with five landing in Yangon and Nay-Pyi-Daw and one in Mandalay.

