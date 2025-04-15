Engine Trouble Grounds Delta Flight

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation following a reported engine issue on a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 flight. The aircraft experienced complications shortly after takeoff, according to the flight crew.

The incident occurred on Monday, prompting the pilot to make a precautionary return to Tucson International Airport. Fortunately, the plane landed safely, and no passengers were harmed during the event.

The aviation watchdog is now conducting a thorough evaluation to determine the cause of the engine problem. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)