Engine Trouble Grounds Delta Flight

A Delta airline crew reported an engine issue aboard a Boeing 737-900 flight, prompting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane returned safely to Tucson International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 04:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation following a reported engine issue on a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 flight. The aircraft experienced complications shortly after takeoff, according to the flight crew.

The incident occurred on Monday, prompting the pilot to make a precautionary return to Tucson International Airport. Fortunately, the plane landed safely, and no passengers were harmed during the event.

The aviation watchdog is now conducting a thorough evaluation to determine the cause of the engine problem. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.

