Engine Trouble Grounds Delta Flight
A Delta airline crew reported an engine issue aboard a Boeing 737-900 flight, prompting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane returned safely to Tucson International Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation following a reported engine issue on a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 flight. The aircraft experienced complications shortly after takeoff, according to the flight crew.
The incident occurred on Monday, prompting the pilot to make a precautionary return to Tucson International Airport. Fortunately, the plane landed safely, and no passengers were harmed during the event.
The aviation watchdog is now conducting a thorough evaluation to determine the cause of the engine problem. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.
