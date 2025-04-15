Left Menu

Dollar Struggles Amid Tariff Turmoil and Interest Rate Speculations

The dollar remains under pressure as it hovers near a three-year low against the euro amid U.S. tariff uncertainties and interest rate cut expectations. Despite a steadier stance in early Asian trading, investor confidence is shaky, leading to movements out of dollar assets and impacting global currency markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 07:34 IST
Dollar Struggles Amid Tariff Turmoil and Interest Rate Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar faced persistent pressure on Tuesday, maintaining its position close to a three-year low against the euro. The currency's struggles came amidst ongoing uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariffs and potential interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

In early Asian trading hours, a sense of calm returned to currency markets after last week's tumultuous events, which saw increased Treasury yields failing to bolster the dollar's appeal. Despite a modest recovery against the yen, the dollar remains vulnerable as investor confidence wavers.

Global markets are closely watching U.S. tariff policies and speculations about interest rate cuts. The Federal Reserve's dovish tone, influenced by tariff-induced economic shocks, suggests a potential policy shift to stave off recession. As such, the dollar's performance and future remain a focal point for investors worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025