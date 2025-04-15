Sathlokhar Synergys Lands Landmark Order from Muttiah Muralidaran's Company
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited has secured a ₹219.22 Crore order from Ceylon Beverage Can Private Limited, owned by Muttiah Muralidaran, for construction projects in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The contract involves civil, solar, and pipeline work, emphasizing its expertise in complex infrastructure projects. Completion is expected by March 2026.
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited has announced a significant achievement, having secured a contract worth ₹219.22 Crore from Ceylon Beverage Can Private Limited. This company, owned by former Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralidaran, has selected Sathlokhar for two major factory projects.
The order encompasses an extensive range of construction responsibilities, including Civil, PEB, MEP, Solar, and Processing Pipeline Work. These projects will be located in Maharashtra and Karnataka, with completion targeted for March 2026, showcasing Sathlokhar's capabilities in handling multifaceted infrastructure developments.
In a statement, G Thiyagu, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, expressed pride in this partnership, highlighting it as evidence of the company's leadership in the industrial infrastructure sector, further solidifying its relationship with Muttiah Muralidaran and expanding its footprint in India.
