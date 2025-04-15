Stocks Stagnant Amid US Probes: Trade Tensions Tighten Grip on China-Hong Kong Markets

China and Hong Kong stocks remained stagnant on Tuesday, with investors seeking more insights into the evolving trade dynamics. The US government's decision to intensify probes into semiconductor imports heightened market cautiously.

The CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index exhibited minimal changes, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong managed a slight rise after a day of fluctuating between profit and loss states. The escalating US-China trade tension particularly affected the semiconductor sector.

In a move that exemplifies ongoing trade angst, semiconductor and electronics indexes faced declines, with notable falls in chip stocks like SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor. Analysts caution against aggressive investment moves given the current uncertainty surrounding trade policies.

