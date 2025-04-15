Left Menu

India's Branded Residences Set for a Billion-Dollar Boom by 2027

The market for branded residences and resorts in India is poised to hit USD 1 billion by 2027, with significant growth driven by domestic travel, increased foreign tourist arrivals, and the MICE segment. Major cities are leading this surge, changing the landscape of luxury investment properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:56 IST
India's Branded Residences Set for a Billion-Dollar Boom by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian market for branded residences and resorts is projected to reach USD 1 billion by 2027, according to luxury resort developer Fine Acers.

Estimations by the company anticipate a growth rate of 11-12% in 2025-26 and reaching 15% by the year 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by a rise in domestic leisure and business travel, alongside increasing momentum in the MICE sector and a boost in foreign tourist arrivals.

The branded hotels sector has seen a 17% surge in the last fiscal year. To meet rising demand, the pace of room additions, heightened since last year, is expected to further accelerate, primarily through the asset-light management contract approach. This expansion is complemented by a burgeoning branded residences market and economic trends favoring urban affluence and lifestyle properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025