India's Branded Residences Set for a Billion-Dollar Boom by 2027
The market for branded residences and resorts in India is poised to hit USD 1 billion by 2027, with significant growth driven by domestic travel, increased foreign tourist arrivals, and the MICE segment. Major cities are leading this surge, changing the landscape of luxury investment properties.
The Indian market for branded residences and resorts is projected to reach USD 1 billion by 2027, according to luxury resort developer Fine Acers.
Estimations by the company anticipate a growth rate of 11-12% in 2025-26 and reaching 15% by the year 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by a rise in domestic leisure and business travel, alongside increasing momentum in the MICE sector and a boost in foreign tourist arrivals.
The branded hotels sector has seen a 17% surge in the last fiscal year. To meet rising demand, the pace of room additions, heightened since last year, is expected to further accelerate, primarily through the asset-light management contract approach. This expansion is complemented by a burgeoning branded residences market and economic trends favoring urban affluence and lifestyle properties.
