India's Branded Residences Set for a Billion-Dollar Boom by 2027

The Indian market for branded residences and resorts is projected to reach USD 1 billion by 2027, according to luxury resort developer Fine Acers.

Estimations by the company anticipate a growth rate of 11-12% in 2025-26 and reaching 15% by the year 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by a rise in domestic leisure and business travel, alongside increasing momentum in the MICE sector and a boost in foreign tourist arrivals.

The branded hotels sector has seen a 17% surge in the last fiscal year. To meet rising demand, the pace of room additions, heightened since last year, is expected to further accelerate, primarily through the asset-light management contract approach. This expansion is complemented by a burgeoning branded residences market and economic trends favoring urban affluence and lifestyle properties.

