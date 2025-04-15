Left Menu

IPRS Unites Indian Entertainment Leaders with WIPO for Future-Ready IP Frameworks

The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) hosted a pivotal roundtable with the World Intellectual Property Organization's Deputy Director General, Sylvie Forbin, in Mumbai. This exclusive gathering focused on enhancing Intellectual Property Rights frameworks to support India's creative industries in the digital age and emphasized international collaboration and innovation.

Javed Akhtar and Sylvie Forbin join a landmark IP dialogue in Mumbai by IPRS and WIPO, uniting global and Indian voices to support creators' rights and IP awareness. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for India's creative sector, the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) organized a landmark roundtable in Mumbai featuring Sylvie Forbin, Deputy Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This meeting marked her first official visit to India and brought together key stakeholders from the country's music and entertainment industries.

The high-profile event, led by esteemed lyricist and IPRS Chairman Javed Akhtar, stressed the need for robust intellectual property (IP) frameworks to protect creativity while fostering sustainable growth. The forum highlighted the importance of resilient IP ecosystems and evaluated India's readiness for digital transformation and the artificial intelligence revolution.

Mr. Akhtar emphasized that the roundtable extended beyond discussions of rights and royalties, seeking to address the fair treatment and recognition of creators. Discussions with Ms. Forbin showcased a commitment to developing future-ready frameworks, and notable industry figures echoed the call for strengthened IP environments through collaboration and regulatory innovation.

