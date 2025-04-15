IPRS Unites Indian Entertainment Leaders with WIPO for Future-Ready IP Frameworks

In a significant development for India's creative sector, the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) organized a landmark roundtable in Mumbai featuring Sylvie Forbin, Deputy Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This meeting marked her first official visit to India and brought together key stakeholders from the country's music and entertainment industries.

The high-profile event, led by esteemed lyricist and IPRS Chairman Javed Akhtar, stressed the need for robust intellectual property (IP) frameworks to protect creativity while fostering sustainable growth. The forum highlighted the importance of resilient IP ecosystems and evaluated India's readiness for digital transformation and the artificial intelligence revolution.

Mr. Akhtar emphasized that the roundtable extended beyond discussions of rights and royalties, seeking to address the fair treatment and recognition of creators. Discussions with Ms. Forbin showcased a commitment to developing future-ready frameworks, and notable industry figures echoed the call for strengthened IP environments through collaboration and regulatory innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)