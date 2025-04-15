Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Family Members on Bahraich-Gonda Highway

A fatal accident on the Bahraich-Gonda highway resulted in the deaths of five family members and injured 11 others. The victims were heading to a wedding when their tempo collided with a double-decker bus. The incident occurred as the tempo driver attempted to overtake a tractor.

A tragic accident occurred on the Bahraich-Gonda highway, resulting in the death of five family members, with 11 others sustaining injuries. The collision involved a double-decker bus and a tempo carrying 16 people, including women and children, traveling to a wedding ceremony.

The accident happened near Payagpur when the tempo tried to overtake a tractor and collided head-on with the bus. The victims, all relatives, were en route to Koluhwa village. The deceased were identified as Amjad (45), Fahad (5), Azim (12), Maryam (65), and Munni (45).

The injured were admitted to Maharishi Balark District Hospital in Bahraich, where they remain in stable condition, under observation. District Magistrate Monika Rani and local officials are involved in further investigations.

