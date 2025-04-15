Streamlined Toll Tax Could Boost Shimla's Tourism

Hotel occupancy rates in Shimla reached between 70-80% during an extended holiday weekend, highlighting the region's popularity among tourists. The bump in numbers, however, left hoteliers and other stakeholders disappointed, as many believe the figures could have been much higher without certain hindrances.

According to the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association, manual toll tax collection at the Parwanoo entry point resulted in lengthy car queues, deterring tourists. Some visitors even chose alternative destinations like Kalesar in Haryana, citing frustration over long wait times.

The stakeholders emphasized the need for automatic toll collection and better transportation infrastructure such as broad gauge rail connectivity, to enhance tourism in the area. Despite the obstacles, Shimla and Kinnaur saw 30,25,296 visitors in 2024, as per state tourism data.

(With inputs from agencies.)