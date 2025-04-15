India Navigates Trump Tariffs Towards New Trade Horizons
India is strategically positioned to manage disruptions from Trump's tariffs amid ongoing trade agreement discussions with the US. Despite short-term challenges, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri believes India's competitiveness, digitisation, and future-ready strategies offer resilience. Negotiations for bilateral trade agreements continue to counteract tariff impacts and promote economic growth.
India is poised to handle the disruptions caused by the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, according to ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri. Fast-paced discussions for a potential trade agreement with the US provide optimism for India's strategic positioning.
The imposition of tariffs by Trump on many countries, excluding China, targets India with a 10 percent tariff on exports. However, reciprocal tariffs have been suspended, providing a window for negotiations to progress.
Despite potential challenges, India's economy, driven by consumption and underpinned by competitiveness and innovation, remains resilient. Puri also emphasized ITC's focus on diversification, digitalization, and sustainable practices to navigate these economic shifts.
