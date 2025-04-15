Left Menu

Rapid Tunnel Boring Revolutionizes Rishikesh-Karanprayag Rail Project

The Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line in Uttarakhand makes rapid progress in tunnel boring, reported as one of the fastest globally. Using a Single Shield TBM, RVNL completed a 14.58-km tunnel at an impressive rate. The project overcomes Himalayan challenges, making it a significant engineering achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:56 IST
Rapid Tunnel Boring Revolutionizes Rishikesh-Karanprayag Rail Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line project in Uttarakhand is capturing attention for its remarkable progress in tunnel boring work. As per Pradeep Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the tunnel boring has set a near-world record for speed.

Achieving an average monthly bore rate of 413 metres, the 14.58-km tunnel between Devprayag and Janasu was completed by an advanced Single Shield tunnel boring machine (TBM), making it the second fastest globally. The rail line is set to feature the longest transportation tunnel upon its completion, said Gaur.

Highlighting the challenges faced, Gaur noted the unique application of a 9.1-metre diameter TBM, a first in the Himalayan range for rail projects. RVNL adhered to international standards and environmental guidelines, projecting the project's commissioning by December 2026 with most tunnel construction work already complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025