Rapid Tunnel Boring Revolutionizes Rishikesh-Karanprayag Rail Project

The ambitious Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line project in Uttarakhand is capturing attention for its remarkable progress in tunnel boring work. As per Pradeep Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the tunnel boring has set a near-world record for speed.

Achieving an average monthly bore rate of 413 metres, the 14.58-km tunnel between Devprayag and Janasu was completed by an advanced Single Shield tunnel boring machine (TBM), making it the second fastest globally. The rail line is set to feature the longest transportation tunnel upon its completion, said Gaur.

Highlighting the challenges faced, Gaur noted the unique application of a 9.1-metre diameter TBM, a first in the Himalayan range for rail projects. RVNL adhered to international standards and environmental guidelines, projecting the project's commissioning by December 2026 with most tunnel construction work already complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)