ATM Revolution on Rails: Panchavati Express Edition

The Central Railway has introduced an experimental ATM service onboard the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express. Installed in the air-conditioned chair car coach, the ATM, provided by a private bank, is secured within a cubicle and will soon be accessible to passengers. This initiative underwent modifications at the Manmad Railway Workshop.

Updated: 16-04-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, Central Railway has installed an automated teller machine (ATM) aboard the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express, marking it as a first for the region. The ATM, which is furnished by a private bank, is housed within the air-conditioned chair car coach.

Railway representatives, including Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila, confirmed on Tuesday that this ATM installation is an experimental venture. The unit is positioned at the coach's rear, where a makeshift pantry once stood, and is outfitted with a shutter door to assure both security and accessibility.

The Panchavati Express is renowned for its punctuality and passenger convenience, traveling daily between Mumbai and Manmad. Redefining commuter banking, this innovation in travel ensures passengers have financial services at their fingertips during their journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

