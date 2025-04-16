Left Menu

Hong Kong's Postal Standstill Amid US Tariff Moves

Hong Kong's postal service ceases shipping small parcels to the US following Washington's imposition of high tariffs. The discontinuation results from a new tariff policy ending the de minimis exemption on goods worth less than $800, straining trade relations amid US-China disputes. Only document mail remains unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The postal service in Hong Kong has announced a halt on shipping small parcels to the United States following heightened tariffs implemented by Washington. The US aims to impose a 120% tariff on these parcels, ending the longstanding 'de minimis' exemption on goods under $800.

This new policy comes as Hongkong Post refuses to collect the tariffs on behalf of the US government, ceasing the acceptance of non-airmail parcels destined for the US. The decision is part of a broader tension-filled trade dispute involving both the US and China.

The former British colony, now under Chinese rule, has been caught in this crossfire, affecting its unique trade policies distinct from mainland China. The move follows the application of tariffs on Chinese imports after a national security law was imposed on Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

