Hong Kong's Postal Standstill Amid US Tariff Moves

The postal service in Hong Kong has announced a halt on shipping small parcels to the United States following heightened tariffs implemented by Washington. The US aims to impose a 120% tariff on these parcels, ending the longstanding 'de minimis' exemption on goods under $800.

This new policy comes as Hongkong Post refuses to collect the tariffs on behalf of the US government, ceasing the acceptance of non-airmail parcels destined for the US. The decision is part of a broader tension-filled trade dispute involving both the US and China.

The former British colony, now under Chinese rule, has been caught in this crossfire, affecting its unique trade policies distinct from mainland China. The move follows the application of tariffs on Chinese imports after a national security law was imposed on Hong Kong.

