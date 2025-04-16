India's Travel Boom: A 7% Growth Trajectory

India's travel and tourism sector is poised for significant growth, expected to rise by 7% over the next decade, according to Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council. Speaking at the India Travel & Tourism Sustainability Conclave 2025, Simpson emphasized the sector's potential to soon contribute 10% to India's economy, aligning with global standards.

Currently accounting for 7% of the Indian economy, the sector is valued at $230 billion. Simpson commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's investments in travel and tourism, recognizing their capacity to transform communities and improve lives. She highlighted the nation's commitment to sustainable practices in the industry, noting India's reduction in carbon intensity surpasses the global average, decreasing by 13%.

Despite the sector's growth, it remains a notable contributor to environmental challenges, being responsible for 4.8% of India's greenhouse gas emissions. Simpson urged continued focus on sustainable practices to mitigate these impacts as the sector expands.

