NZ Pledges $10M to Support Vanuatu's Earthquake Recovery and Clean Energy

New Zealand has announced an additional NZ$10 million in aid to support Vanuatu’s recovery from a devastating earthquake in December 2023 and to help accelerate the island nation's transition to renewable energy. The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters during a diplomatic visit to Port Vila, the final stop on a Pacific regional tour that also included Tonga, Hawaii, and Fiji.

Speaking from Vanuatu’s capital, Mr Peters emphasized the depth of the challenges facing the country following last year’s 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which left significant damage to infrastructure, housing, and essential services.

“Being in Port Vila has underlined the scale of the challenge that Vanuatu faces in recovering from the December earthquake,” Mr Peters said. “We are pleased to provide a further NZ$10 million of support.”

The funding will go toward a range of recovery and rebuilding efforts, with a focus on long-term resilience. New Zealand plans to collaborate closely with the Vanuatu Government in the coming weeks to identify priority areas for this support. The aid package will leverage New Zealand’s experience in disaster response and reconstruction, particularly in geotechnical engineering, structural assessments, and local government coordination — expertise honed through responses to major events like the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes.

Partnership on Clean Energy

In a significant step toward energy sustainability, Mr Peters also announced a new renewable energy initiative led by New Zealand in collaboration with France. The project will focus on installing solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and battery energy storage solutions on the islands of Efate and Tanna.

The renewable energy infrastructure aims to reduce Vanuatu’s dependency on imported fossil fuels, cut energy costs, and enhance climate resilience by providing cleaner, more efficient, and more reliable electricity to local communities.

“Working with France, this project will help reduce fuel import costs and provide for cleaner, more efficient energy use,” Mr Peters stated.

Vanuatu has been particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events, and renewable energy development has become a strategic priority for the island nation, aligned with its goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity generation by 2030.

Strengthening Regional Ties

During their visit, the New Zealand cross-party delegation met with Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Jotham Napat, members of the newly elected government, and representatives of the opposition. Mr Peters described the meetings as “productive,” reflecting the growing partnership between the two Pacific nations.

“We had productive discussions, highlighting the multi-faceted nature of our engagement — as neighbours, as development partners, and as regional collaborators,” he said.

The delegation also attended the completion ceremony of the South Paray Wharf, a major infrastructure project co-funded by Vanuatu and the Asian Development Bank. The wharf is expected to enhance trade, maritime connectivity, and economic development in the region.

A Vision for a Resilient Pacific

The visit to Vanuatu concluded a broader regional tour focused on reaffirming New Zealand’s commitment to the Pacific. Mr Peters reiterated the importance of a united and resilient Pacific community in the face of global challenges.

“Our visit reinforced our shared interest in a safe, secure, and peaceful Pacific,” he said, adding that New Zealand remains committed to supporting its Pacific neighbours not only in times of crisis but also in building long-term prosperity and sustainability.

The NZ$10 million boost in aid and the renewable energy partnership underscore New Zealand’s strategy of deepening ties in the Pacific through targeted, collaborative development efforts — particularly in areas that bolster climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

As Vanuatu begins the long road to recovery, this latest initiative marks a key moment in regional solidarity, pairing immediate humanitarian needs with a future-focused approach to sustainable development.