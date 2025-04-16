High-Stakes Negotiations: US-Japan Tariff Talks at the White House

President Donald Trump will participate in crucial negotiations at the White House on tariffs and trade alongside top economic advisers and a senior Japanese official. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will join Trump as the US and Japan navigate the thorny issue of current tariff policies.

Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister, Ryosei Akazawa, is heading to Washington to advocate for the reversal of tariffs imposed on Japanese exports. Akazawa aims to protect Japan's national interests and build trust with American counterparts. The meetings will include discussions with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Currently, a broad range of tariffs remains on hold, yet specific duties on automobiles and certain materials persist. Japan is eager to establish a mutually beneficial agreement, marking it as one of the first countries to engage in such high-level talks with the US in this new trade climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)