High-Stakes Negotiations: US-Japan Tariff Talks at the White House
President Donald Trump and top economic advisers hold critical negotiations at the White House with Japanese officials over tariffs and trade. Despite recent tariff holds, significant duties on Japanese exports remain a sticking point. Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister seeks to safeguard national interests in these discussions.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump will participate in crucial negotiations at the White House on tariffs and trade alongside top economic advisers and a senior Japanese official. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will join Trump as the US and Japan navigate the thorny issue of current tariff policies.
Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister, Ryosei Akazawa, is heading to Washington to advocate for the reversal of tariffs imposed on Japanese exports. Akazawa aims to protect Japan's national interests and build trust with American counterparts. The meetings will include discussions with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Currently, a broad range of tariffs remains on hold, yet specific duties on automobiles and certain materials persist. Japan is eager to establish a mutually beneficial agreement, marking it as one of the first countries to engage in such high-level talks with the US in this new trade climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Restricts U.S. Investments Amid Trade Negotiations
Iran and Russia: Collaborative Efforts in Nuclear Negotiations
Thai-Uyghur Deportation: A New Hurdle in EU Free Trade Negotiations
Tariff Tensions: The Uncertain Future of AGOA Amid Trump's Trade Policies
Striking Gold: A Deep Dive into the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement Negotiations