Maharashtra Secures Major Investment in Beed

The Maharashtra government signed MoUs with 74 companies for Rs 930.11 crore investment in Beed district. The agreements were made during an investment summit and are expected to create 6,036 jobs. Major sectors include agriculture, food processing, sugar, oil, and others, with two sugar companies investing Rs 562 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with 74 companies, paving the way for an investment of Rs 930.11 crore in the Beed district. This significant development was announced during an investment summit organized by the state's industries department in Beed city.

A district official clarified that the state expects the newly inked agreements to generate employment opportunities for 6,036 people. The diverse range of sectors involved includes agriculture, food processing, sugar, and oil, among others.

Notably, two companies within the sugar industry have committed to investing a substantial Rs 562 crore as part of this initiative, marking a significant contribution to the overall investment pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

