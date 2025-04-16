India's Growth Prospects Shine Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
A UNCTAD report forecasts India's economy to grow by 6.5% in 2025, despite global economic challenges. The growth is driven by robust public spending and monetary easing. Global growth is expected to slow due to trade tensions and uncertainty, impacting all nations, especially developing countries.
In a new report, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) outlined expectations for India's economic growth, projecting a 6.5% increase in 2025. This comes in contrast to a global economic slowdown, with world growth anticipated at only 2.3% amidst rising trade tensions and significant uncertainty.
India's ongoing robust public spending and recent monetary easing measures, including a 25-basis point interest rate cut, are central to maintaining its status as the fastest-growing major economy. These moves aim to bolster household consumption and stimulate private investment.
While South Asia is poised for a 5.6% growth, financial and political instability pose risks, particularly in nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. UNCTAD emphasizes the importance of South-South trade and coordinated global policy to navigate these turbulent times, urging for dialogue to preserve economic growth and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US to Announce 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions
Trade Tensions: US-India Tariff Disputes Unveiled in 2025 NTE Report
Trump Announces 'Liberation Day' Tariff Plan Amid Global Trade Tensions
U.S.-India Trade Tensions: Tariffs, Restrictions, and Cultural Clash
Trump's Tariffs: A New Phase in Global Trade Tensions