India's Growth Prospects Shine Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

In a new report, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) outlined expectations for India's economic growth, projecting a 6.5% increase in 2025. This comes in contrast to a global economic slowdown, with world growth anticipated at only 2.3% amidst rising trade tensions and significant uncertainty.

India's ongoing robust public spending and recent monetary easing measures, including a 25-basis point interest rate cut, are central to maintaining its status as the fastest-growing major economy. These moves aim to bolster household consumption and stimulate private investment.

While South Asia is poised for a 5.6% growth, financial and political instability pose risks, particularly in nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. UNCTAD emphasizes the importance of South-South trade and coordinated global policy to navigate these turbulent times, urging for dialogue to preserve economic growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)