Amit Shah Leads BJP's Strategic Push Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to play a pivotal role in the nomination process for BJP candidates in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Amidst political speculation surrounding Bihar's Chief Minister, the BJP aims to strengthen its position across 10 Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:24 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP president Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to participate in the nomination filing for newly elected BJP President Nitin Nabin and other key party members for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi confirmed Shah's participation in a statement to ANI.

The BJP has meticulously chosen candidates from various states to contest the Rajya Sabha elections. From Bihar, Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar have been nominated. Assam will see Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan, with Laxmi Verma representing Chhattisgarh. Sanjay Bhatia is the candidate for Haryana, while Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar will stand for Odisha. In West Bengal, Rahul Sinha is the chosen candidate, and Maharashtra nominations include Ramdas Athawale, Vinod Tawde, Ramrao Wadkute, and Maya Chitaman Ivnate.

Amidst these preparations, speculation has emerged about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's possible candidacy for the Rajya Sabha. While some sources suggest he might resign as CM, prominent figures like Union Minister Giriraj Singh and LJP Chief Chirag Paswan have dismissed such notions. According to official announcements, the nomination process closes on March 5, with scrutiny on March 6, withdrawal by March 9, polling on March 16, and results expected by March 20. These elections aim to fill 37 seats across 10 states whose current members' terms conclude in April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

