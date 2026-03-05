Left Menu

Speculation Grows on Nitish Kumar's Possible Shift to Rajya Sabha

As speculation builds around Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially moving to the Rajya Sabha, key figures from the Janata Dal (United) emphasize that the decision rests with Kumar. Opposition parties express concern, while Union Ministers dismiss change-of-leadership rumors, affirming Kumar's continued leadership in Bihar.

Updated: 05-03-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:23 IST
Speculation Grows on Nitish Kumar's Possible Shift to Rajya Sabha
Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speculations regarding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha have intensified, with Janata Dal (United) members underscoring the autonomy of Kumar's decision. Minister Ramkripal Yadav called it an internal party matter, emphasizing the chief minister's decisive role in the process.

Yadav criticized the opposition, describing them as "troubled" by the developments and accusing them of dwindling credibility. He asserted the unity and progress of the NDA under Kumar's 21-year leadership.

Bihar State Minister Ashok Chaudhary mentioned recent meetings, saying the matter might soon be resolved. Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Giriraj Singh refuted rumors of a leadership change, reinforcing Kumar's current role. The Election Commission has slated March 16 for Rajya Sabha elections, raising anticipation of Kumar's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

