Speculation Grows on Nitish Kumar's Possible Shift to Rajya Sabha

Speculations regarding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha have intensified, with Janata Dal (United) members underscoring the autonomy of Kumar's decision. Minister Ramkripal Yadav called it an internal party matter, emphasizing the chief minister's decisive role in the process.

Yadav criticized the opposition, describing them as "troubled" by the developments and accusing them of dwindling credibility. He asserted the unity and progress of the NDA under Kumar's 21-year leadership.

Bihar State Minister Ashok Chaudhary mentioned recent meetings, saying the matter might soon be resolved. Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Giriraj Singh refuted rumors of a leadership change, reinforcing Kumar's current role. The Election Commission has slated March 16 for Rajya Sabha elections, raising anticipation of Kumar's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)