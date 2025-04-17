Left Menu

IDFC First Bank Secures Rs 7,500 Crore Funding from Key Investors

IDFC First Bank plans to raise Rs 7,500 crore from Currant Sea Investments B.V. and Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC Limited through compulsorily convertible preference shares. The bank's board approved changes in share capital structure, pending shareholder and regulatory approval, to facilitate the transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:58 IST
IDFC First Bank Secures Rs 7,500 Crore Funding from Key Investors
The company logo (Photo/IDFC First Bank). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC First Bank has unveiled plans to bolster its financial standing by raising approximately Rs 7,500 crore from two investors through the issuance of compulsorily convertible preference shares. In an official filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, the bank disclosed this decision following a board meeting held on April 17, 2025.

Per the exchange filing, the board sanctioned the fundraise from Currant Sea Investments B.V. and Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC Limited through the future issuance of preference shares convertible into equity. The bank stated, 'We wish to inform that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Bank at its meeting held today, i.e., April 17, 2025, has approved an aggregate fundraise of up to ~Rs 7,500 crore from two separate investors.'

To accommodate this strategic move, the board proposed modifications to the bank's existing share capital structure, maintaining an overall capital of Rs 14,000 crore. However, it intends to reclassify the current allocation, adjusting the distribution to 12.7 billion equity shares of Rs 10 and 1.3 billion preference shares of Rs 10 each. This restructuring awaits shareholder and regulatory consent for finalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025