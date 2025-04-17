Left Menu

Dollar Wavers Amid Global Currency Shifts and Trade Talks

The dollar gained against the yen following U.S.-Japan trade talks that sidestepped currency issues, though it struggled against other currencies. Despite retail sales and the Fed's stance on interest rates, the dollar faces pressure amid global shifts and forecasts predict euro gains against it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:27 IST
The dollar experienced modest recovery against the yen on Thursday following trade discussions between the United States and Japan that did not address foreign exchange issues. Despite this lift, the dollar continues to face struggles against other global currencies ahead of the Easter holiday period.

Among the G10 currencies, the Swiss franc showed the most significant gain, climbing nearly 8% since April 2. The euro and yen also advanced significantly against the dollar, with the euro near a fourth consecutive weekly increase, even as a European Central Bank rate cut looms.

Trade volumes are expected to lighten during the Easter break, which may impact currency movements. Analysts at Citi underscore the recent shifts but maintain that there's no significant threat to the dollar's status as a global reserve currency, though they forecast potential euro gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

