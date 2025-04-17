Nitin Gadkari Unveils Rs 4,000 Crore Highway Projects in Odisha
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to inaugurate highway projects valued at Rs 4,000 crore in Odisha. Arriving at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Gadkari will attend a memorial lecture and a national conference before laying the foundation stones for 19 national highway projects, covering 105 km of roadway.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is poised to unveil highway projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Odisha, marking a significant development in the state's infrastructure landscape.
Gadkari, welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state BJP president Manmohan Samal, commences his day-long visit by paying homage to former Chief Minister Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab at a memorial lecture in Cuttack. The event coincides with Mahatab's 125th birth anniversary.
The minister will later proceed to the World Skill Centre before inaugurating 19 national highway projects at Baramunda Maidan. These projects aim to enhance road connectivity across Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Nayagarh districts, promising a new era of faster travel and economic growth for Odisha.
