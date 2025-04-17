Left Menu

India's Economic Ascent: Surpassing Germany and Japan

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam predicts that India will surpass the economies of Germany and Japan within three years and possibly become the second-largest economy by 2047. Emphasizing India's democratic advantage, he discusses the potential for transforming India into a global education hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:42 IST
India's Economic Ascent: Surpassing Germany and Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam has projected a promising future for India's economy, anticipating it will surpass those of Germany and Japan in the next three years. Addressing an event, he outlined that by 2047, India could become the world's second-largest economy, with an estimated GDP of USD 30 trillion.

Subrahmanyam emphasized India's unique democratic edge and its potential to become a global educational hub, urging Indian businesses and firms to aspire for global leadership. He highlighted the distinct challenges faced by middle-income countries, focusing on India's transition to a knowledge-driven economy.

Discussing global demographic shifts, Subrahmanyam pointed out that India will emerge as a stable provider of working-age individuals, contrasting with nations facing population declines. He cited examples of Japan and Germany, which are increasingly reliant on Indian healthcare workers due to a shrinking labor force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025