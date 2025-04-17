U.S.-Japan Tariff Talks Spark Market Rebound Amid Volatile Trading

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors looked favorably upon ongoing tariff discussions between the United States and Japan, recovering some losses from the previous day's trading. The market exhibited cautious optimism amidst volatile trading conditions.

President Donald Trump announced 'big progress' in bilateral talks with Japan, marking a significant step since the broad imposition of global import duties that unsettled markets and heightened recession concerns. Investors are keenly observing international negotiations to better understand potential tariff impacts on specific nations and industries.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese tech leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) reported positive results, aiding a recovery in U.S. chip stocks. This comes after substantial losses in the sector due to Nvidia's announcement of increased costs tied to restrictions on AI chip exports to China. Despite this, the market remains fragile with leading indexes preparing for weekly declines.

