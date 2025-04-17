U.S.-Japan Tariff Talks Spark Market Rebound Amid Volatile Trading
U.S. stock futures climbed following tariff talks with Japan, offsetting prior losses. Investors are monitoring global negotiations for tariff impacts. Positive outcomes from Taiwan Semiconductor helped chip stocks recover, despite challenges from Nvidia's AI export curbs. Markets remain volatile, with major indexes facing weekly losses ahead of a long weekend.
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors looked favorably upon ongoing tariff discussions between the United States and Japan, recovering some losses from the previous day's trading. The market exhibited cautious optimism amidst volatile trading conditions.
President Donald Trump announced 'big progress' in bilateral talks with Japan, marking a significant step since the broad imposition of global import duties that unsettled markets and heightened recession concerns. Investors are keenly observing international negotiations to better understand potential tariff impacts on specific nations and industries.
Meanwhile, Taiwanese tech leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) reported positive results, aiding a recovery in U.S. chip stocks. This comes after substantial losses in the sector due to Nvidia's announcement of increased costs tied to restrictions on AI chip exports to China. Despite this, the market remains fragile with leading indexes preparing for weekly declines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Billion-Dollar Chip Scandal: TSMC Faces U.S. Export Control Penalty
Trump Administration Retreats on NVIDIA's Chip Regulation
Trump's Tax Ultimatum to TSMC: Build in the U.S. or Pay the Price
TSMC Faces $1 Billion Penalty for Alleged Export Control Breach
TSMC Faces Billion-Dollar Penalty Over Huawei Chip Controversy