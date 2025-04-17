Left Menu

Railway Tracks Drama: SUV Stranded by Bundelkhand Express

An SUV was hit by the Bundelkhand Express near Magarpur Station. The driver attempted crossing the tracks without a level crossing, leading to an accident. Legal action is being pursued against the driver who fled the scene unscathed. The train was delayed by an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:40 IST
A dramatic incident unfolded on the Jhansi-Mauranipur Rail Section when an SUV was struck by the Bundelkhand Express near Magarpur Station in the early hours of the morning.

The collision occurred as the SUV's driver attempted an unauthorized crossing without any level crossing gates, resulting in severe damage to the vehicle.

Despite the train applying emergency brakes, it could not avoid the collision, delaying its schedule by an hour. Authorities are pursuing legal action against the driver who fled the scene unhurt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

