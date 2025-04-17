Railway Tracks Drama: SUV Stranded by Bundelkhand Express

A dramatic incident unfolded on the Jhansi-Mauranipur Rail Section when an SUV was struck by the Bundelkhand Express near Magarpur Station in the early hours of the morning.

The collision occurred as the SUV's driver attempted an unauthorized crossing without any level crossing gates, resulting in severe damage to the vehicle.

Despite the train applying emergency brakes, it could not avoid the collision, delaying its schedule by an hour. Authorities are pursuing legal action against the driver who fled the scene unhurt.

(With inputs from agencies.)