Left Menu

MoSPI Accelerates Industrial Data Release for Faster Economic Insights

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will now release the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) two weeks earlier on the 28th of each month. This change aims to align with international standards, improving statistical dissemination without compromising data quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:46 IST
MoSPI Accelerates Industrial Data Release for Faster Economic Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has announced significant changes in the release schedule for the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a key economic indicator measuring industrial growth. Starting April 2025, the IIP data will be released two weeks earlier than the current timeline, now set for the 28th of every month.

This move comes as part of MoSPI's continuous efforts to enhance data dissemination practices in line with global best practices. By adopting a more streamlined timeline, the ministry aims to meet increasing stakeholder demands for timely economic data delivery.

The revised schedule will see quick estimates for a given month released promptly, followed by a single final estimate. MoSPI assures that quality and response rates will remain uncompromised, following consultations with source agencies and stakeholders' expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025