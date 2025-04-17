MoSPI Accelerates Industrial Data Release for Faster Economic Insights

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has announced significant changes in the release schedule for the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a key economic indicator measuring industrial growth. Starting April 2025, the IIP data will be released two weeks earlier than the current timeline, now set for the 28th of every month.

This move comes as part of MoSPI's continuous efforts to enhance data dissemination practices in line with global best practices. By adopting a more streamlined timeline, the ministry aims to meet increasing stakeholder demands for timely economic data delivery.

The revised schedule will see quick estimates for a given month released promptly, followed by a single final estimate. MoSPI assures that quality and response rates will remain uncompromised, following consultations with source agencies and stakeholders' expectations.

