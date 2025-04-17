Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

In a significant market shift, euro zone bond yields dropped sharply following the European Central Bank's latest decision to cut borrowing rates amid escalating trade tensions with the United States. Investors are now bracing for further rate cuts as the ECB attempts to stabilize an economy under pressure.

Germany's two-year bond yield, highly sensitive to ECB policy changes, fell to 1.684% from approximately 1.81% before the rate cut announcement. Meanwhile, the ECB reduced its main policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%, marking the seventh cut this year amid waning inflation and economic threats from U.S. tariffs.

Investors are turning to German bunds as a secure investment, propelling yields to their lowest levels since early 2022. The ECB's dovish stance, highlighted by President Christine Lagarde, underscores the growing risk of reduced growth and inflation imported from the strengthening euro against a weakened dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)