Historic Win: Mahayuti Shines in Maharashtra Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the Mahayuti alliance have achieved a significant victory in the local body elections in Maharashtra, as touted by BJP national working president Nitin Nabin. According to Nabin, the results reflect a strong endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership by the electorate.

Nabin praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, for their roles in securing this win. He also commended Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and all party workers for their dedication.

Focusing on BJP's performance, Nabin highlighted the achievement of 48 percent of councillors winning under the BJP symbol, and noted that candidates were elected as presidents in 129 municipal councils. This victory, Nabin emphasized, is indicative of the public's trust in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.