Delhi Gov's Excise Revenue Bounces Back Amid Policy Turmoil

Delhi's excise revenue has seen a notable rise in 2024-25, reaching Rs 7,766 crore, up from Rs 6,762 crore three years ago, officials have reported. This increase suggests a rebound after challenges linked to the 2021-22 excise policy allegations.

Revenue from excise duty and Value Added Tax surged progressively from Rs 6,762.61 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 7,765.97 crore in 2024-25, with data up to February indicating further growth. The existing excise policy has been extended for three months as a new framework is still in development.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to introducing a transparent and efficient excise policy by learning from exemplary practices in other states, while four government corporations continue to operate over 700 retail liquor outlets in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)