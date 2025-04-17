Left Menu

Delhi Gov's Excise Revenue Bounces Back Amid Policy Turmoil

Delhi's excise revenue increased to Rs 7,766 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 6,762 crore three years earlier, indicating recovery after policy-related controversies. The current excise policy has been temporarily extended as a new framework is being developed to enhance transparency and revenue generation.

Delhi's excise revenue has seen a notable rise in 2024-25, reaching Rs 7,766 crore, up from Rs 6,762 crore three years ago, officials have reported. This increase suggests a rebound after challenges linked to the 2021-22 excise policy allegations.

Revenue from excise duty and Value Added Tax surged progressively from Rs 6,762.61 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 7,765.97 crore in 2024-25, with data up to February indicating further growth. The existing excise policy has been extended for three months as a new framework is still in development.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to introducing a transparent and efficient excise policy by learning from exemplary practices in other states, while four government corporations continue to operate over 700 retail liquor outlets in Delhi.

