Tragic Cable Car Crash Near Naples Claims Lives
A devastating cable car crash near Naples has resulted in three deaths, one serious injury, and one missing person. The incident occurred at Monte Faito, and reports suggest a supporting cable snapped. This echoes a 2021 tragedy when a cable car accident claimed 14 lives in northern Italy.
- Country:
- Italy
A deadly cable car accident has occurred near Naples, claiming the lives of three individuals. The tragedy unfolded at Monte Faito, with a cable reportedly snapping, plunging the car to the ground. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with one person severely injured and another reported missing.
Umberto De Gregorio, chairman of EAV, the public transport company managing the cable car service, described the incident as a 'tragedy' on social media. Initial reports indicate that one of the cables supporting the cabin failed, leading to the catastrophic accident.
This incident recalls a similar cable car disaster in 2021 when 14 people lost their lives as a cable car fell near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, highlighting potential safety concerns within the nation's cable car services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Young Spinner Zeeshan Ansari Shines as SRH Prepares for Crucial KKR Clash
XRP: Revolutionizing Financial Transactions with Speed and Efficiency
Transatlantic Tariff Turmoil: Economic Impact Looms
Italy Braces for Impact: New U.S. Tariffs Threaten Economic Stability
Engagement Key to Navigating Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Finland's Stubb