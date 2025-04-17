Tragic Cable Car Crash Near Naples Claims Lives

A deadly cable car accident has occurred near Naples, claiming the lives of three individuals. The tragedy unfolded at Monte Faito, with a cable reportedly snapping, plunging the car to the ground. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with one person severely injured and another reported missing.

Umberto De Gregorio, chairman of EAV, the public transport company managing the cable car service, described the incident as a 'tragedy' on social media. Initial reports indicate that one of the cables supporting the cabin failed, leading to the catastrophic accident.

This incident recalls a similar cable car disaster in 2021 when 14 people lost their lives as a cable car fell near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, highlighting potential safety concerns within the nation's cable car services.

