Rane Pushes for Revitalization of BEST Amid Financial Strains

In a recent development, former Union minister Narayan Rane has raised concerns about the financial struggles plaguing the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). He asserts that the organization is heavily reliant on grants from the BMC to stay afloat.

Rane, who has previously chaired BEST, noted that the entity requires around 8,000 buses to sufficiently meet public demand; currently, it falls significantly short with only around 1,500 buses.

During his visit to the BEST's Colaba headquarters, Rane pledged to serve as a mediator between union leaders, the BMC, and the BEST in discussions with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aiming for substantial state support to propel BEST back on track.

