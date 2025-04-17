Left Menu

ITC's Strategic Move to Acquire 24 Mantra Organic

ITC Limited is set to acquire a 100 percent stake in the organic food brand 24 Mantra Organic. The deal, valued at Rs 472.50 crore, marks a significant step for ITC in strengthening its presence in the organic food sector, as revealed through a recent regulatory filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:32 IST
ITC's Strategic Move to Acquire 24 Mantra Organic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move within the organic food industry, ITC Limited has announced its intention to fully acquire 24 Mantra Organic. The acquisition, valued at Rs 472.50 crore, is documented in a regulatory filing, highlighting ITC's strategic expansion in the organic market.

24 Mantra Organic, a prominent player in the organic food sector, is set to enhance ITC's product range as the conglomerate diversifies its portfolio. This acquisition is expected to bolster ITC's capabilities in meeting the growing demand for organic products among health-conscious consumers.

The move reflects ITC's ongoing strategy to strengthen its position in competitive markets, aligning with its long-term vision for growth and sustainability. The acquisition of 24 Mantra Organic presents new opportunities for innovation and market leadership within the organic food industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025