ITC's Strategic Move to Acquire 24 Mantra Organic

In a significant move within the organic food industry, ITC Limited has announced its intention to fully acquire 24 Mantra Organic. The acquisition, valued at Rs 472.50 crore, is documented in a regulatory filing, highlighting ITC's strategic expansion in the organic market.

24 Mantra Organic, a prominent player in the organic food sector, is set to enhance ITC's product range as the conglomerate diversifies its portfolio. This acquisition is expected to bolster ITC's capabilities in meeting the growing demand for organic products among health-conscious consumers.

The move reflects ITC's ongoing strategy to strengthen its position in competitive markets, aligning with its long-term vision for growth and sustainability. The acquisition of 24 Mantra Organic presents new opportunities for innovation and market leadership within the organic food industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)