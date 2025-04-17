ITC's Strategic Move to Acquire 24 Mantra Organic
ITC Limited is set to acquire a 100 percent stake in the organic food brand 24 Mantra Organic. The deal, valued at Rs 472.50 crore, marks a significant step for ITC in strengthening its presence in the organic food sector, as revealed through a recent regulatory filing.
24 Mantra Organic, a prominent player in the organic food sector, is set to enhance ITC's product range as the conglomerate diversifies its portfolio. This acquisition is expected to bolster ITC's capabilities in meeting the growing demand for organic products among health-conscious consumers.
The move reflects ITC's ongoing strategy to strengthen its position in competitive markets, aligning with its long-term vision for growth and sustainability. The acquisition of 24 Mantra Organic presents new opportunities for innovation and market leadership within the organic food industry.
