Sunscreen Showdown: HUL and Honasa Reach Truce in Ad Dispute
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) agrees to remove controversial references to Honasa Consumer Limited, following a legal dispute over sunscreen advertisements. Both companies have decided to withdraw their contentious ads as a settlement strategy, with adjustments expected in their respective campaigns.
In recent legal proceedings, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) consented to removing allegedly disparaging references to competitor Honasa Consumer Limited from its Lakme sunscreen advertisements, as assured to the Delhi High Court.
The move follows a mutual agreement in a separate suit where both HUL and Honasa decided to retract their controversial advertisements. This temporary arrangement comes amidst ongoing legal actions in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts, with both companies accused of dubious marketing claims.
The case arises from HUL's sunscreen campaign allegedly mischaracterizing Honasa's offerings. Justice Amit Bansal demanded a prompt cessation of the disputed ads, pushing both parties toward a peaceful resolution.
