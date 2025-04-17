Maharashtra Sets Vision for `Viksit Maharashtra 2047`
The Maharashtra government has formed a 31-member advisory committee led by the chief minister to outline a vision plan aiming for a developed Maharashtra by 2047, termed `Viksit Maharashtra.` The committee includes key ministers and aims to expand the state's economy to USD 1 trillion by 2047.
This 31-member panel features both Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, alongside ministers from various departments including Higher and Technical Education, School Education, and more, as announced in a Government Resolution.
A separate 17-member coordination committee, chaired by the chief secretary, will work in tandem with the advisory committee to forge the state's economic blueprint and aims to elevate Maharashtra's economy to the USD 1 trillion mark by 2047, officials explained.
