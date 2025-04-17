Maharashtra Sets Vision for `Viksit Maharashtra 2047`

The Maharashtra government has established an advisory committee, spearheaded by the chief minister, tasked with crafting a vision plan targeting a developed Maharashtra by the year 2047, under the initiative named `Viksit Maharashtra`.

This 31-member panel features both Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, alongside ministers from various departments including Higher and Technical Education, School Education, and more, as announced in a Government Resolution.

A separate 17-member coordination committee, chaired by the chief secretary, will work in tandem with the advisory committee to forge the state's economic blueprint and aims to elevate Maharashtra's economy to the USD 1 trillion mark by 2047, officials explained.

(With inputs from agencies.)