Left Menu

Maharashtra Sets Vision for `Viksit Maharashtra 2047`

The Maharashtra government has formed a 31-member advisory committee led by the chief minister to outline a vision plan aiming for a developed Maharashtra by 2047, termed `Viksit Maharashtra.` The committee includes key ministers and aims to expand the state's economy to USD 1 trillion by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:39 IST
Maharashtra Sets Vision for `Viksit Maharashtra 2047`
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has established an advisory committee, spearheaded by the chief minister, tasked with crafting a vision plan targeting a developed Maharashtra by the year 2047, under the initiative named `Viksit Maharashtra`.

This 31-member panel features both Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, alongside ministers from various departments including Higher and Technical Education, School Education, and more, as announced in a Government Resolution.

A separate 17-member coordination committee, chaired by the chief secretary, will work in tandem with the advisory committee to forge the state's economic blueprint and aims to elevate Maharashtra's economy to the USD 1 trillion mark by 2047, officials explained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025