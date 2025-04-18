Divi's Laboratories Secures Major Supply Deal with Global Pharma Leader

Divi's Laboratories has announced a significant supply agreement with a leading global pharmaceuticals firm. This long-term contract will entail manufacturing and supplying advanced intermediates, according to a regulatory filing by Divi's on Friday.

The company anticipates substantial revenue gains from this partnership, although it has not disclosed the name of the global partner involved in the deal.

In anticipation of increased demand, Divi's plans to expand its manufacturing capacity, investing between Rs 650 crore to Rs 700 crore. This expansion will be funded from the company's internal accruals. Shares of the company, however, traded 2.07 percent lower at Rs 5,638.35 on the BSE.

