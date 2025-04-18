Left Menu

Divi's Laboratories Secures Major Supply Deal with Global Pharma Leader

Divi's Laboratories announced a supply agreement with a major global pharmaceutical company. The agreement will see Divi's manufacturing and providing advanced intermediates. The company forecasts significant revenue from this deal and plans to expand its facilities with an investment of Rs 650-700 crore from internal funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:42 IST
Divi's Laboratories Secures Major Supply Deal with Global Pharma Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Divi's Laboratories has announced a significant supply agreement with a leading global pharmaceuticals firm. This long-term contract will entail manufacturing and supplying advanced intermediates, according to a regulatory filing by Divi's on Friday.

The company anticipates substantial revenue gains from this partnership, although it has not disclosed the name of the global partner involved in the deal.

In anticipation of increased demand, Divi's plans to expand its manufacturing capacity, investing between Rs 650 crore to Rs 700 crore. This expansion will be funded from the company's internal accruals. Shares of the company, however, traded 2.07 percent lower at Rs 5,638.35 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025