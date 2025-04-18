Maharashtra Development Stalled by Unpaid Contractor Bills

Maharashtra's development projects are on the brink of disruption due to delayed government payments, according to Milind Bhosale, president of the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation. Bhosale revealed that while projects worth Rs 89,000 crore have been completed, a mere Rs 4,000 crore in payments have been cleared.

During a press conference at the association's state level convention, Bhosale criticized the government's decision to float five years' worth of tenders in a single year, a move driven by upcoming elections. His statements underscore the immense pressure this decision has placed on Maharashtra's infrastructure system.

The financial strain has left contractors across all 35 districts of Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai, Yavatmal, and Pune, facing significant pending dues. Bhosale warned that if these bills are not addressed promptly, many contractors may abandon government projects entirely.

