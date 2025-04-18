Left Menu

Financial Hurdles in Maharashtra Threaten Crucial Development Projects

Contractors in Maharashtra face significant payment delays from the state government, jeopardizing development projects worth Rs 89,000 crore. Only Rs 4,000 crore have been cleared so far. Milind Bhosale from the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation warns that failure to settle dues could lead to contractors withdrawing from government projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:49 IST
Financial Hurdles in Maharashtra Threaten Crucial Development Projects
Development works
  • Country:
  • India

The development landscape in Maharashtra stands on shaky ground as contractors face alarming payment delays from the state government.

According to Milind Bhosale, president of the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation, completed works worth Rs 89,000 crore linger without proper financial settlement, with only Rs 4,000 crore in bills cleared.

Amid mounting pressure from an election-driven surge in tenders, regions like Mumbai, Yavatmal, and Pune are severely impacted. Bhosale warns that if due payments are not expedited, contractors may halt involvements in critical government projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025