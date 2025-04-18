Financial Hurdles in Maharashtra Threaten Crucial Development Projects
Contractors in Maharashtra face significant payment delays from the state government, jeopardizing development projects worth Rs 89,000 crore. Only Rs 4,000 crore have been cleared so far. Milind Bhosale from the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation warns that failure to settle dues could lead to contractors withdrawing from government projects.
The development landscape in Maharashtra stands on shaky ground as contractors face alarming payment delays from the state government.
According to Milind Bhosale, president of the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation, completed works worth Rs 89,000 crore linger without proper financial settlement, with only Rs 4,000 crore in bills cleared.
Amid mounting pressure from an election-driven surge in tenders, regions like Mumbai, Yavatmal, and Pune are severely impacted. Bhosale warns that if due payments are not expedited, contractors may halt involvements in critical government projects.
