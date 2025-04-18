Financial Hurdles in Maharashtra Threaten Crucial Development Projects

The development landscape in Maharashtra stands on shaky ground as contractors face alarming payment delays from the state government.

According to Milind Bhosale, president of the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation, completed works worth Rs 89,000 crore linger without proper financial settlement, with only Rs 4,000 crore in bills cleared.

Amid mounting pressure from an election-driven surge in tenders, regions like Mumbai, Yavatmal, and Pune are severely impacted. Bhosale warns that if due payments are not expedited, contractors may halt involvements in critical government projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)