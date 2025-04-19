Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Boosting Bilateral Ties with Potential Pact

India and the US have finalized terms for a bilateral trade agreement covering 19 chapters. Officials are visiting Washington to resolve outstanding issues before starting formal negotiations. The pact aims to double trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, targeting duty concessions in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 11:56 IST
India-US Trade Talks: Boosting Bilateral Ties with Potential Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States have finalized the terms of reference for a forthcoming bilateral trade agreement, encompassing 19 chapters on goods, services, and customs facilitation, according to official sources.

An Indian delegation will visit Washington next week to address remaining challenges before launching formal negotiations for the proposed agreement. India's chief negotiator, Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, will lead the discussions.

Both countries are eager to capitalize on a 90-day tariff pause announced by former President Trump and aim to conclude the first phase of the agreement by the fall. The pact's goals include doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 and reducing customs duties across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025