InDEX 2025: Launching Indian Industries on the Global Stage

InDEX 2025, South India's largest industrial exhibition, will be held in Kochi from May 2-5, 2025. Supported by India's MSME and MoFPI ministries, this event aims to promote Indian brands globally, attract foreign investments, and narrate government schemes, providing networking opportunities with international buyers and financial institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to empower the international growth of Indian industries, the massive InDEX 2025 exhibition is set to take place from May 2 to 5 at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly, Kochi.

This landmark event, backed by MSME and MoFPI, intends to put Indian enterprises on the global map. It will host over 200 business brands and numerous financial institutions, attracting international buyers and government delegates.

Highlights include dialogues with financial institutions, networking with global trade delegates, and extensive information on government schemes, making it a vital platform for market expansion and industry networking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

