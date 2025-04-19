InDEX 2025: Launching Indian Industries on the Global Stage

In a bid to empower the international growth of Indian industries, the massive InDEX 2025 exhibition is set to take place from May 2 to 5 at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly, Kochi.

This landmark event, backed by MSME and MoFPI, intends to put Indian enterprises on the global map. It will host over 200 business brands and numerous financial institutions, attracting international buyers and government delegates.

Highlights include dialogues with financial institutions, networking with global trade delegates, and extensive information on government schemes, making it a vital platform for market expansion and industry networking.

(With inputs from agencies.)