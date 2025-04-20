India Set to Capitalize on US Toy Market Amidst Chinese Trade Barriers

India's toy exporters are poised to tap into the burgeoning U.S. market, courtesy of the hefty tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. As American buyers seek to diversify their supply chains, inquiries directed towards Indian manufacturers have surged.

The Toy Association of India has pinpointed approximately 40 local firms capable of meeting U.S. compliance standards, with 20 already exporting in bulk. President Ajay Aggarwal confirmed that increased interest has materialized over the past month, as buyers seek alternatives to Chinese suppliers.

The U.S. toy market, valued at USD 42.8 billion in 2024 with projections to reach USD 56.9 billion by 2032, presents a promising opportunity for India, particularly with a consumer shift towards educational and interactive toys. With the support of government initiatives, the sector aims to expand its global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)