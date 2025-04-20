Left Menu

India Set to Capitalize on US Toy Market Amidst Chinese Trade Barriers

India's toy exporters are seizing a chance to expand in the US market due to high tariffs on Chinese goods. With increasing interest from American buyers, the Toy Association of India is helping firms meet compliance standards. Supported by favorable tariffs, India's presence in this lucrative market could grow significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:49 IST
India Set to Capitalize on US Toy Market Amidst Chinese Trade Barriers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's toy exporters are poised to tap into the burgeoning U.S. market, courtesy of the hefty tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. As American buyers seek to diversify their supply chains, inquiries directed towards Indian manufacturers have surged.

The Toy Association of India has pinpointed approximately 40 local firms capable of meeting U.S. compliance standards, with 20 already exporting in bulk. President Ajay Aggarwal confirmed that increased interest has materialized over the past month, as buyers seek alternatives to Chinese suppliers.

The U.S. toy market, valued at USD 42.8 billion in 2024 with projections to reach USD 56.9 billion by 2032, presents a promising opportunity for India, particularly with a consumer shift towards educational and interactive toys. With the support of government initiatives, the sector aims to expand its global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025