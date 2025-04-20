Left Menu

Pacific Group's Jaipur Expansion: Boosting Tier-II and III Retail Landscape

Pacific Group is set to expand its business by developing a 15 lakh square feet shopping mall and a hotel in Jaipur. Aiming to meet the growing demand for premium retail spaces, the company has acquired 11 acres of land for this purpose. With operations expected to commence by 2026, the group is focusing on leasing spaces and further business expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:19 IST
Pacific Group's Jaipur Expansion: Boosting Tier-II and III Retail Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pacific Group, a real estate firm known for its network of shopping malls, is branching out into Jaipur. The company plans to develop a 15 lakh square feet shopping mall and a hotel to cater to the rising demand for high-quality retail spaces in emerging markets.

Managed by the reputable Pacific Group, which already runs nine successful malls across Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Dehradun, the Jaipur project marks a significant expansion effort. The newly acquired 11-acre site will feature a shopping center and a 130-room hotel, slated to open by the end of 2027.

Responding to an increasing appetite for retail and hospitality venues in tier-II and III cities, Pacific Group Managing Director Abhishek Bansal remains optimistic about the enduring relevance of physical retail in the face of e-commerce growth. The construction phase is currently focused on leasing space to retailers, with future projects poised for exploration once the Jaipur mall advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025