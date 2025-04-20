Pacific Group's Jaipur Expansion: Boosting Tier-II and III Retail Landscape

Pacific Group, a real estate firm known for its network of shopping malls, is branching out into Jaipur. The company plans to develop a 15 lakh square feet shopping mall and a hotel to cater to the rising demand for high-quality retail spaces in emerging markets.

Managed by the reputable Pacific Group, which already runs nine successful malls across Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Dehradun, the Jaipur project marks a significant expansion effort. The newly acquired 11-acre site will feature a shopping center and a 130-room hotel, slated to open by the end of 2027.

Responding to an increasing appetite for retail and hospitality venues in tier-II and III cities, Pacific Group Managing Director Abhishek Bansal remains optimistic about the enduring relevance of physical retail in the face of e-commerce growth. The construction phase is currently focused on leasing space to retailers, with future projects poised for exploration once the Jaipur mall advances.

