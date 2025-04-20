Pacific Group's Jaipur Expansion: Boosting Tier-II and III Retail Landscape
Pacific Group is set to expand its business by developing a 15 lakh square feet shopping mall and a hotel in Jaipur. Aiming to meet the growing demand for premium retail spaces, the company has acquired 11 acres of land for this purpose. With operations expected to commence by 2026, the group is focusing on leasing spaces and further business expansion.
Pacific Group, a real estate firm known for its network of shopping malls, is branching out into Jaipur. The company plans to develop a 15 lakh square feet shopping mall and a hotel to cater to the rising demand for high-quality retail spaces in emerging markets.
Managed by the reputable Pacific Group, which already runs nine successful malls across Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Dehradun, the Jaipur project marks a significant expansion effort. The newly acquired 11-acre site will feature a shopping center and a 130-room hotel, slated to open by the end of 2027.
Responding to an increasing appetite for retail and hospitality venues in tier-II and III cities, Pacific Group Managing Director Abhishek Bansal remains optimistic about the enduring relevance of physical retail in the face of e-commerce growth. The construction phase is currently focused on leasing space to retailers, with future projects poised for exploration once the Jaipur mall advances.
